Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.87 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.