Pyrk Price Tops $0.0065 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $102,637.99 and $9,621.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 43% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pyrk

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

