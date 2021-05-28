Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 73,653 shares.The stock last traded at $11.97 and had previously closed at $11.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $841.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 154,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

