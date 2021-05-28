Q Capital Solutions Invests $1.27 Million in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Riot Blockchain makes up approximately 1.0% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIOT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Riot Blockchain from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Riot Blockchain stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 168,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,675,502. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 4.36.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

