Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $250.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.17 and a 200 day moving average of $187.22. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.