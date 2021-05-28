Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SZKMY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.40. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $126.61 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

