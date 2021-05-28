Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Increased by Analyst

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

DRH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 328,789 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

