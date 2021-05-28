Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Increased by Oppenheimer

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerecor in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.56. Cerecor has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cerecor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $275,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

