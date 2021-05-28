Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

DEA opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,310 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

