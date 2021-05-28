Qcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.15 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.15 million and $929.90 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00322091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00184467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.