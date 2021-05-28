QinetiQ Group’s (QNTQY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QNTQY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

QNTQY stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

