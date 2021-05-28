QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Gap Down to $11.12

Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $10.88. QIWI shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 910 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QIWI. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $691.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QIWI plc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QIWI by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of QIWI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in QIWI by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in QIWI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in QIWI by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

