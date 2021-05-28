QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Separately, Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

QIWI stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. QIWI has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $697.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.67.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. On average, analysts forecast that QIWI will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in QIWI in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QIWI by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in QIWI by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QIWI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of QIWI by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

