Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) VP David Will Sells 280 Shares

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $242.04 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $165.98 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.43 and its 200 day moving average is $254.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 131.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

