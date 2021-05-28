Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $1,219,000.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.