Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $112,000 Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $687.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.