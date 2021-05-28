Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,864 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $24.07.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

