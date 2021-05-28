Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $212,000 Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISEE stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

