Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 13,200 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,328.32.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,596.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 12,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$28,266.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$46,804.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$30,877.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,551.61.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,436.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

QTRH opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$271.17 million and a P/E ratio of 14.28. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

