Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $499.64. 1,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.97. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

