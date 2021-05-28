Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after buying an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.09. 31,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,465. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

