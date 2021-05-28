Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 215,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after buying an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $717,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $7.03 on Friday, hitting $672.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,273. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $282.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $319.41 and a 52 week high of $679.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

