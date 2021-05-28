Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

OMCL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $139.33. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,165. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

