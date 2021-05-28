Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $239,000 Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

EWBC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.23. 1,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

