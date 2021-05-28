Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 741 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 165,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.15. 27,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,532. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

