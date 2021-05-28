Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Buys $143,978.70 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $103,678.75.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 908 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $3,459.48.

On Friday, March 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $41,775.20.

Quest Resource stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

QRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

