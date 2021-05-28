QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Lifted to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of QUIK opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 63,700.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

