Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) received a C$2.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

CVE:QUIS opened at C$1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.97.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

