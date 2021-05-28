Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) received a C$2.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.
CVE:QUIS opened at C$1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.97.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
