Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Down 70.6% in May

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEB opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

