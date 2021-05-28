Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 95,519 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 164.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95,519 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day moving average of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.31, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

