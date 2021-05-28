Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 70,316 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

CMA stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

