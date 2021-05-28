Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 9,200 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7,660.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 93,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $159.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

