Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 159.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $15,008,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,844,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 276,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $47.35 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,435 shares of company stock worth $1,645,880. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

