Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.76 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.