Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $12.26 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 724,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,944 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

FHN stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

