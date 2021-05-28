Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $19,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

