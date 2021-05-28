Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,443 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 286,635 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $16,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,404 shares of company stock valued at $549,136. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

