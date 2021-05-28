Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-$5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.06.

RL opened at $125.64 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -74.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

