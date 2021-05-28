Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $128.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry year to date. The company is witnessing a positive sentiment on better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, which also reflected a return to top and bottom line growth. Results gained from solid performance across Europe and Asia regions and brand strength. Also, accelerating digital capabilities, enhanced marketing efforts, cost-savings plans and reduction in structural woes contributed to quarterly growth. Further, improved gross margin and reduced costs aided performance. Further, the company provided an upbeat view for fiscal 2022. However, the company witnessed elevated marketing investments in the quarter, which partly hurt results. Also, it anticipates cost inflation, global supply chain pressures and higher marketing expenses to remain a drag in fiscal 2022.”

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.06.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $125.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.