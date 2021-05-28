Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of RRC opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

