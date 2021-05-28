Raymond James Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by 68.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE:RJF opened at $131.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,716 shares of company stock worth $3,304,826. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.