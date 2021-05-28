Raymond James Boosts Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $27.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $968.70 million, a P/E ratio of -112.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.08%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Mercer International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

