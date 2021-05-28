Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

RJF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

RJF opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,826 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Raymond James by 35.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,490 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,162 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

