Raymond James Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$60.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFP. CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFP stock opened at C$31.35 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$9.05 and a 1-year high of C$38.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,374,686.10.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.