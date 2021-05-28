Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$240,959.60 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$240,959.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,962.10.

TSE:REAL opened at C$16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.56. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

