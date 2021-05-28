Realio Network Market Cap Achieves $12.55 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Realio Network has a market cap of $12.55 million and $333,477.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00005032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.00342896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00186411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00037011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.26 or 0.00830310 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

