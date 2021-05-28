Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Raised to $244.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $234.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.