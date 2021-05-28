Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SkyWater Technology (SKYT)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2021 – SkyWater Technology is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – SkyWater Technology is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – SkyWater Technology is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – SkyWater Technology is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – SkyWater Technology is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

SKYT stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

