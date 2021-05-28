RED (RED) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $70,335.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $70,335.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.00506283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

