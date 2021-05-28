Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $560.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after acquiring an additional 180,529 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,579,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

